Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $177.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $866.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.40 million to $887.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $867.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

