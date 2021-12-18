Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $5.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the lowest is $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $5.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.88. 2,789,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.49. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

