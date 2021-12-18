Analyzing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banc of California and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67 WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $20.93, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than WesBanco.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00% WesBanco 37.95% 9.23% 1.43%

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banc of California pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 3.83 $12.57 million $1.26 15.00 WesBanco $669.46 million 3.17 $122.04 million $3.45 9.74

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats WesBanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

