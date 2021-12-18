Analyzing Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) & Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 0.43% 6.76% 4.16% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

91.2% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kaman and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaman presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.59%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.18%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kaman.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaman and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.48 -$69.74 million $0.11 378.85 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Redwire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Redwire on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

