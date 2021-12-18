Analyzing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

This table compares The Shyft Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.33% 26.54% 14.40% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

This table compares The Shyft Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.42 $32.82 million $1.55 29.83 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Shyft Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.23%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.