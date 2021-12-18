Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $3.31 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $611.89 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00007072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004159 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005557 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042330 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,087,185 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

