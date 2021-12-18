Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 385,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 113,637 shares of company stock worth $396,776 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $601,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

