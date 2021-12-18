Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.68

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.68 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.38). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), with a volume of 151,643 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £125.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other Anglo Asian Mining news, insider Khosrow Zamani bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,163.61). Also, insider John Monhemius bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($37,333.16).

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

