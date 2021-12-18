Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $445.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.22. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

