Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 19% Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $19.31 or 0.00040415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $359.84 million and $17.76 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.97 or 0.08312964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.28 or 1.00035268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.