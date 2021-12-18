AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $194.19

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.19 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.14). AO World shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.19), with a volume of 3,048,488 shares changing hands.

AO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 125 ($1.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 194.19. The company has a market cap of £456.51 million and a PE ratio of -69.23.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

