APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Sells 24,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 17.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,030.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.69. The company has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

