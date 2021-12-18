apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0326 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and $192,616.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

