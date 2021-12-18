Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.