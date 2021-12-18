Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.87

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.87 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 65,383 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £14.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.87.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.