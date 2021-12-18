Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. 511,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.