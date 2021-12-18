Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $5.29. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 595,986 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.