Apron Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $296,003.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

