APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 15% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $194,412.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

