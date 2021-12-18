ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.41 and traded as high as C$10.73. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 6,452,190 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ARX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.37.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.41.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.