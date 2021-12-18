ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.25. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 301,985 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.52.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

