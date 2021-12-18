Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF makes up 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 10.68% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

RNSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.