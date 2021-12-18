Archer Investment Corp Buys 21,524 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 397,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,435. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

