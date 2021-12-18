Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 14,297 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NOBL stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 621,743 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

