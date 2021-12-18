Archer Investment Corp Has $20.23 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 7.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $83.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

