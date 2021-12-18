Archer Investment Corp Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,642,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

