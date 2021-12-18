Archer Investment Corp Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.61% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

NYSEARCA FAUG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. 10,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,651. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

