Archer Investment Corp Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 649,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

