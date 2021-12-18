Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.78% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,362.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 763,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,138,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 275.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period.

Shares of FJUL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 2,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

