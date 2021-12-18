Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,159,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

