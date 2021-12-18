ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Trading Up 0.4%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 33,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 58,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 983,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 218,361 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 420,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares in the last quarter.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

