Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 234,075 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

