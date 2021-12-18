Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arizona Metals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 179,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

