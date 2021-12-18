Ark Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $169.97 million and $7.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,856,297 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

