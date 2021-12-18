ARMOR Price Tops $0.0705 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $589,976.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.65 or 0.08379155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.62 or 1.00078508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

