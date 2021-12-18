Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 945,566 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,375 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.61. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

