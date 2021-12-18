Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $73.40 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,657 shares of company stock valued at $37,757,660 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arvinas by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 70.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

