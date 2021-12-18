Aryacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $21,814.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000113 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

