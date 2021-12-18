ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.0 days.
ASMVF stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
