ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.0 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

