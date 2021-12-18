Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 3,315 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

