Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 5,102 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

