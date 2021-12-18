Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

