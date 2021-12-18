Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

