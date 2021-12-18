Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in November

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

