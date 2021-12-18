Atheios Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 203.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $64,595.26 and approximately $130.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,393,431 coins and its circulating supply is 45,912,316 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.