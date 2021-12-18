ATLANT Reaches Market Cap of $707,588.74 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $707,588.74 and approximately $208.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007731 BTC.

ATLANT Coin Profile

ATL is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

