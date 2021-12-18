Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,939,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

