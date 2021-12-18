Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.10 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

