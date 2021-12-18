Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

