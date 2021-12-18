Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Atlassian worth $286,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $350.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

